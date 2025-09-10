Adani Power shares surge on Bhutan hydroelectric plant deal

Adani and DGPC's partnership for Wangchhu project

Adani and DGPC just signed on September 5 to develop the 570MW Wangchhu project, aiming to kick off construction in 2026.

The investment is huge—₹6,000 crore—with Adani holding 49% and DGPC 51%.

This move is part of a bigger plan from May 2025 to ramp up Bhutan's hydropower by 5,000MW.

The project will help meet Bhutan's winter energy needs and send extra power to India in summer, strengthening ties between the two countries while expanding Adani Power's energy portfolio.