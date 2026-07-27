Adani Energy Solutions launches QIP to raise $364 million

Adani Energy Solutions is looking to raise up to $364 million through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), offering shares at a floor price of ₹1,698.15.

Institutional investors might snag up to a 5% discount, with the indicative issue price set at ₹1,615, slightly below the recent closing price.

The QIP process started today and is managed by top firms like SBI Capital Markets and ICICI Securities.