Adani Energy Solutions launches QIP to raise $364 million
Business
Adani Energy Solutions is looking to raise up to $364 million through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), offering shares at a floor price of ₹1,698.15.
Institutional investors might snag up to a 5% discount, with the indicative issue price set at ₹1,615, slightly below the recent closing price.
The QIP process started today and is managed by top firms like SBI Capital Markets and ICICI Securities.
Adani Green Energy posts ₹983cr profit
Adani Green Energy just posted solid numbers: Net profit jumped 19.3% year-on-year to ₹983 crore in the June quarter, and revenue climbed 16.6% to ₹4,431 crore.
Their renewable capacity grew by 35%, hitting 19.3 GW, plus they boosted battery storage systems to a total of 3,551 MWh, showing they're serious about clean energy expansion.