Adani Energy Solutions posts Apr-Jun sales ₹9,711.08cr profit ₹1,149.06cr
Business
Adani Energy Solutions just posted some seriously strong numbers for April-June 2026.
Their net sales jumped 42.41% compared to last year, hitting ₹9,711.08 crore, and net profit more than doubled to ₹1,149.06 crore.
Basically, the company is making a lot more money than before.
Adani Energy EBITDA up 24.94%
Operationally, things are looking up too: EBITDA rose 24.94%, and earnings per share moved up to ₹9.57.
Investors seem pretty happy: Adani Energy's stock closed at ₹1,667.80 on July 28, 2026 and has shot up over 100% in the past year.
If you're into stocks or business growth stories, this one's definitely worth keeping an eye on.