Adani Energy Solutions's profit dips 21% in Q2
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) just posted a 21% drop in net profit for July-September 2025, landing at ₹534 crore versus ₹773 crore last year.
The company says this is because last year's numbers got a boost from one-time tax gains that didn't repeat.
Still, revenue actually rose by nearly 7% to ₹6,596 crore as expenses stayed steady.
Total income jumps 16% in H1
Despite the profit dip, AESL's total income for April-September 2025 jumped 16% to ₹13,793 crore, driven by stable operating performance across business segments and higher SCA income.
The company spent big too: capital expenditure shot up to nearly ₹6,000 crore.
AESL rolled out three new transmission projects and installed over 4 million more smart meters this half-year, bringing its total to almost 7.4 million—the most by any private player in India.
AESL's future pipeline is massive
AESL remains India's largest private power transmission operator with a network across 16 states.
Its future pipeline is massive: over ₹60,000 crore worth of projects under construction and plenty more up for grabs soon.
With plans to cross one crore smart meter installations by March 2026 and an orderbook covering millions more meters nationwide, AESL isn't slowing down anytime soon.