Adani Energy Solutions's profit dips 21% in Q2

Total income jumps 16% in H1

Despite the profit dip, AESL's total income for April-September 2025 jumped 16% to ₹13,793 crore, driven by stable operating performance across business segments and higher SCA income.

The company spent big too: capital expenditure shot up to nearly ₹6,000 crore.

AESL rolled out three new transmission projects and installed over 4 million more smart meters this half-year, bringing its total to almost 7.4 million—the most by any private player in India.