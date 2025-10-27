Meta lays off 600 employees in AI division Business Oct 27, 2025

Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) just laid off about 600 people from its Superintelligence Labs division.

This follows a huge $15 billion investment in Scale AI back in June, with Scale's CEO Alexandr Wang becoming Meta's chief AI officer at Meta.

Wang said the layoffs are meant to help teams move faster and take more ownership.

Meta says it's also trying to help the majority of those impacted find new roles inside the company.