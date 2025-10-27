Next Article
Meta lays off 600 employees in AI division
Business
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) just laid off about 600 people from its Superintelligence Labs division.
This follows a huge $15 billion investment in Scale AI back in June, with Scale's CEO Alexandr Wang becoming Meta's chief AI officer at Meta.
Wang said the layoffs are meant to help teams move faster and take more ownership.
Meta says it's also trying to help the majority of those impacted find new roles inside the company.
Layoffs across corporate America
Meta isn't alone—layoffs are happening all over corporate America right now.
According to Resume.org, 39% of companies have let people go this year as businesses adapt to shifting markets and new tech demands.