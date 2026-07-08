Adani Enterprises completes ₹15,000cr QIP share sale on July 7
Business
Adani Enterprises just wrapped up a big fundraising round, bringing in ₹15,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) that closed on July 7.
They offered 5.2 crore shares at ₹2,883 each, about 5% cheaper than the market price, to attract major investors and boost their capital.
SBI Mutual Fund takes 15% stake
Big names like SBI Mutual Fund (taking over 15% of the shares), New World, and Eupac joined in.
Despite all this action, Adani's stock dipped by about 3% right after the news but is still up an impressive 38% so far this year.