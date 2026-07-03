Adani Enterprises increases share sale goal to ₹15,000cr after investor demand Business Jul 03, 2026

Adani Enterprises just bumped up its share sale goal from ₹10,000 crore (about $1.07 billion) to ₹15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) after seeing huge demand from investors.

The offer launched on July 2 with shares priced at a 9% discount, and it was snapped up fast, oversubscribed by 1.5 times and wrapped up in just 48 hours, including investor roadshows, thanks to a pre-filled order book.