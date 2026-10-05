Adani Enterprises pours ₹8,379 cr, leading India's AI data centers

Tata Group has put in at least ₹1,447 crore through Tata Communications and TCS, but AEL still holds the top spot.

The surge in spending comes as companies rush to upgrade their tech infrastructure for AI: think reliable power and connectivity.

Looking ahead, AdaniConneX aims for a huge 5 GW capacity by 2035.

Gautam Adani said in the company's FY26 annual report, "We understood then that the coming age of AI would demand far more than algorithms. It would require massive data centers, reliable power, strong transmission networks, cooling systems, connectivity, clean energy and industrial-scale resilience."