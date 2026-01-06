Adani Enterprises raises ₹1,000cr through secured debentures

These NCDs offer flexible interest payment options and annual returns up to 8.90%, which is pretty attractive for investors looking for steady income. They come with maturities of 2, 3, or 5 years and have been rated AA- (Stable) by both CARE Ratings and ICRA—so they're considered quite safe.

Quick numbers & who invested

In the first half of FY26, Adani Enterprises clocked ₹44,281 crore in total income and made a profit after tax of ₹4,390.91 crore.

For this issue: 35% went to retail investors like everyday folks, another 35% to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), 25% to non-institutional and 5% to institutional investors.

This marks their third public debt raise since September 2024.