Adani Enterprises raises ₹1,000cr through secured debentures
Adani Enterprises just pulled in ₹1,000 crore by selling secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the public.
The money is mainly going toward paying off old loans and covering general business needs.
This latest round included a base offer of ₹500 crore, with room for another ₹500 crore if demand was high.
What's cool about these NCDs?
These NCDs offer flexible interest payment options and annual returns up to 8.90%, which is pretty attractive for investors looking for steady income.
They come with maturities of 2, 3, or 5 years and have been rated AA- (Stable) by both CARE Ratings and ICRA—so they're considered quite safe.
Quick numbers & who invested
In the first half of FY26, Adani Enterprises clocked ₹44,281 crore in total income and made a profit after tax of ₹4,390.91 crore.
For this issue: 35% went to retail investors like everyday folks, another 35% to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), 25% to non-institutional and 5% to institutional investors.
This marks their third public debt raise since September 2024.