SuprDaily co-founder Puneet Kumar leaves Nexus Venture Partners
Puneet Kumar, who co-founded grocery delivery startup SuprDaily, has exited Nexus Venture Partners less than two years after joining as a venture partner in 2024.
The move comes as SuprDaily, launched in 2015 with Shreyas Nagdawane and Rohit Jain, was known for its innovative daily delivery model.
Why does this matter?
Kumar's exit is part of a bigger wave of high-profile departures at Nexus, including managing director Sameer Brij Verma and founding partner Sandeep Singhal.
Still, Nexus recently raised a $700 million fund focused on AI and consumer startups in India and the US, showing the firm is pushing ahead with new investments even as key leaders move on.
What's next for Puneet Kumar?
Before Nexus, Kumar was a visiting partner at Y Combinator and participated in startup schools and demo days.
He once said he was "Excited to join Nexus VP as a Venture Partner and pay it forward to the startup ecosystem."
Now, he's reportedly gearing up to launch something new—a stealth startup that's still under wraps.