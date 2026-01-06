SuprDaily co-founder Puneet Kumar leaves Nexus Venture Partners

Kumar's exit is part of a bigger wave of high-profile departures at Nexus, including managing director Sameer Brij Verma and founding partner Sandeep Singhal. Still, Nexus recently raised a $700 million fund focused on AI and consumer startups in India and the US, showing the firm is pushing ahead with new investments even as key leaders move on.

What's next for Puneet Kumar?

Before Nexus, Kumar was a visiting partner at Y Combinator and participated in startup schools and demo days.

He once said he was "Excited to join Nexus VP as a Venture Partner and pay it forward to the startup ecosystem."

Now, he's reportedly gearing up to launch something new—a stealth startup that's still under wraps.