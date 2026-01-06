Zepto now lets you pay with UPI—right inside the app
Zepto just rolled out in-app UPI payments, so you can pay for groceries without getting bounced to Google Pay or PhonePe.
Zepto has previously used Cashfree Payments for its payment gateway.
This update is set to make those 10-minute deliveries even smoother across 20+ Indian cities, with Zepto aiming to handle millions of orders each month by 2026.
What's new for Zepto users?
You get over 120 ways to pay—including UPI, cards, net banking, and Zepto Wallet (which means instant refunds and one-tap payments).
Checkouts are quicker too: payment amounts auto-fill and PIN entry is streamlined, especially during busy hours.
Plus, Zepto's network of dark stores uses real-time tracking for speedy deliveries.
How does it stack up against rivals?
This move helps Zepto keep pace with Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit, who also offer in-app UPI options for fast checkouts.
All three are focused on making payment flows seamless because a smooth checkout can seriously boost order completion rates.
Fun fact: Zepto recently raised $340 million (October 2024), bringing its valuation to $5 billion.