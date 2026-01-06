Zepto now lets you pay with UPI—right inside the app Business Jan 06, 2026

Zepto just rolled out in-app UPI payments, so you can pay for groceries without getting bounced to Google Pay or PhonePe.

Zepto has previously used Cashfree Payments for its payment gateway.

This update is set to make those 10-minute deliveries even smoother across 20+ Indian cities, with Zepto aiming to handle millions of orders each month by 2026.