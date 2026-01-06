Indian bonds steady ahead of ₹30,000cr state debt auction Business Jan 06, 2026

Indian government bonds stayed pretty calm on Tuesday, even as markets geared up for a big state debt auction where states are set to borrow ₹30,100 crore.

This is just one chunk of a much larger ₹5 lakh crore borrowing plan scheduled for January-March 2026.

With not many buyers jumping in right now, traders think this sale will really test how much demand there is—and they're expecting yields (the returns investors get) to rise a bit.