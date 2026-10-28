Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Profit down 55% YoY to ₹1,492cr
What's the story
Adani Enterprises has reported a sharp decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27. The company's net profit fell by 55% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,492 crore, down from ₹3,304 crore in the same period last year. The fall is largely due to exceptional gains worth ₹3,583 crore that boosted last year's bottom line.
Revenue surge
Revenue from operations up 75% YoY
Despite the fall in net profit, Adani Enterprises witnessed a massive 75% YoY jump in its operational revenue.
The company's revenue from operations for the July-September quarter of FY27 stood at ₹37,216 crore, compared to ₹21,249 crore in the same period last year.
This sharp increase highlights a strong performance by the company during this fiscal quarter.
Profit growth
Profit before exceptional items doubles
Adani Enterprises's consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax more than doubled to ₹2,002 crore during the quarter under review.
This is a significant jump from ₹814.35 crore in the same period last year.
However, total expenses for the company also increased sharply by over 71% YoY to ₹36,021 crore during this fiscal quarter.
Financial metrics
Operating margin fell to 14.8%
Adani Enterprises's net worth increased to ₹1.04 lakh crore, up from ₹61,578 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹87,460 crore in Q1 FY27. However, the company's operating margin fell to 14.8%, down from 15.56% in the same period last year.