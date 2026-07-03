Adani Enterprises shares surge after ₹1.08L/cr aluminum JV with IRH Business Jul 03, 2026

Adani Enterprises's stock soared to ₹3,206.90 on Friday, nearly hitting its highest point this year.

The boost came after the company announced a massive aluminum joint venture with Abu Dhabi's IRH, with a memorandum of understanding signed with the Odisha government, worth ₹1.08 lakh crore.

Trading was lively, with buy orders making up over half of all trades and Adani's market value reaching ₹4.16 lakh crore.