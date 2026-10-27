Adani Enterprises sues Sabeer Bhatia ₹50L/cr defamation over 'Friendship files'

The court has temporarily banned Bhatia from sharing the film until January 31, 2027, or until further orders, saying it's more dramatized than factual.

Adani's team claims the documentary spreads unproven allegations that had prompted inquiries from some investors.

Bhatia fired back on social media, saying, "Truth is on my side."

The court made it clear that constructive criticism is allowed, just not if it's tied to this particular film for now.

The next hearing is set for January 2027.