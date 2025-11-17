Adani Enterprises's ₹24,930cr rights issue: What you need to know
Adani Enterprises is rolling out a massive ₹24,930 crore rights issue, with Monday, November 17, 2025 as the record date.
If you already own shares (and bought them as of Friday, November 14, 2025), you can subscribe for new partly paid-up shares at ₹1,800 each between November 25 and December 10, 2025.
Shares bought after last Friday won't count for this offer.
How it works for shareholders
For every 25 shares you hold, you're entitled to buy three more—without the company taking on extra debt.
If you don't want your rights, you can sell them on the market until December 5, 2025.
Allotment happens on December 11, 2025 and these new shares will be listed by December 16, 2025.
Just before this change, Adani's share price closed at ₹2,524.1, up slightly from the previous day.