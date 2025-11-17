Adani Enterprises's ₹24,930cr rights issue: What you need to know

How it works for shareholders

For every 25 shares you hold, you're entitled to buy three more—without the company taking on extra debt.

If you don't want your rights, you can sell them on the market until December 5, 2025.

Allotment happens on December 11, 2025 and these new shares will be listed by December 16, 2025.

Just before this change, Adani's share price closed at ₹2,524.1, up slightly from the previous day.