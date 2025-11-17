Next Article
India Inc's net profit jumps 15.2% in Q2
India Inc just posted a solid 15.2% jump in net profit for the September quarter of FY26—way better than last year's 4.1%.
This growth was powered by strong performances from sectors like automobiles, cement, capital goods, and oil and gas.
Even overall revenue picked up, rising to 8.6% year-on-year.
Which sectors are winning (and which aren't)
Oil and gas profits shot up by 41%, cement soared by an impressive 91%, and metals grew by 25%. Telecom is finally back in the green too.
But not everyone is celebrating—consumer-focused sectors like FMCG and durables lagged behind due to slow festive spending and GST hiccups.
Still, analysts expect things to pick up next quarter with festival season demand and new GST cuts kicking in.