India Inc's net profit jumps 15.2% in Q2

Which sectors are winning (and which aren't)

Oil and gas profits shot up by 41%, cement soared by an impressive 91%, and metals grew by 25%. Telecom is finally back in the green too.

But not everyone is celebrating—consumer-focused sectors like FMCG and durables lagged behind due to slow festive spending and GST hiccups.

Still, analysts expect things to pick up next quarter with festival season demand and new GST cuts kicking in.