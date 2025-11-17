Asian markets wobble, Bitcoin takes a hit, gold glows
Asian stock markets started the week on a mixed note—Japan and Australia slipped a bit, while South Korea saw some gains.
The Japanese yen held steady even after news of the country's shrinking economy.
All eyes are now on upcoming US economic data that could sway Federal Reserve decisions.
There's also some nervousness around AI stock prices and rising tensions between China and Japan.
Bitcoin drops, but gold is having a moment
Bitcoin tumbled to about $94,000, erasing most of its yearly gains as exuberance over the pro-crypto stance of the Trump administration fades.
Gold, on the other hand, is shining bright—trading near $4,100 an ounce and heading for its best year since 1979.
Oil prices dipped as traders weighed Middle East supply risks against worries about slowing global demand.