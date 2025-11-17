Asian markets wobble, Bitcoin takes a hit, gold glows Business Nov 17, 2025

Asian stock markets started the week on a mixed note—Japan and Australia slipped a bit, while South Korea saw some gains.

The Japanese yen held steady even after news of the country's shrinking economy.

All eyes are now on upcoming US economic data that could sway Federal Reserve decisions.

There's also some nervousness around AI stock prices and rising tensions between China and Japan.