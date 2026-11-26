Adani firms plan ₹2,000cr bond sales to revive debt market
Adani Enterprises and Adani Power are planning to raise at least ₹2,000 crore (about $220 million) by selling public bonds in December 2026 and March 2027.
The goal? To help revive India's slowing public debt market, which hasn't seen much action lately compared to last year.
Both companies are teaming up with local arrangers to get these offerings off the ground.
India's public bond sales at ₹4,840cr
Public bond sales have dropped sharply: so far in the current fiscal year to March, Indian companies have raised ₹48.4 billion, way down from the previous entire financial year's ₹113.4 billion.
Most corporate bonds in India are still done privately, but more public offerings like these could open up new funding options and bring in a wider mix of investors.
Fun fact: Adani Enterprises's last bond sale was fully subscribed within an hour, showing there's still strong interest out there.