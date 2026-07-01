Adani Green becomes 1st Indian company to reach 20GW capacity

Adani Green targets 50GW by 2030

AGEL's lineup includes solar, wind, and hybrid projects, plus battery storage to keep things running even when the sun isn't shining.

Right now they have 14.2 GW of solar, 2.7 GW of wind, and 3.3 GW of hybrid capacity, with battery storage of 3.55 GWh, but they're aiming for much more: battery storage additions should reach 10 GWh in fiscal 2027 and expand its battery storage portfolio to 50 GWh over the next five years, as part of their goal to reach a total capacity of 50 GW by 2030.

AGEL started this journey back in 2016 and is now one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies outside China.