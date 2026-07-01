Adani Green becomes 1st Indian company to reach 20GW capacity
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) just became the first Indian company to hit 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity, all built from scratch.
That's over 52 billion units of clean electricity each year, enough to power New York City for a whole year, or nearly the combined electricity needs of Mumbai and New Delhi.
This makes up about 3% of all the electricity used in India.
Adani Green targets 50GW by 2030
AGEL's lineup includes solar, wind, and hybrid projects, plus battery storage to keep things running even when the sun isn't shining.
Right now they have 14.2 GW of solar, 2.7 GW of wind, and 3.3 GW of hybrid capacity, with battery storage of 3.55 GWh, but they're aiming for much more: battery storage additions should reach 10 GWh in fiscal 2027 and expand its battery storage portfolio to 50 GWh over the next five years, as part of their goal to reach a total capacity of 50 GW by 2030.
AGEL started this journey back in 2016 and is now one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies outside China.