Adani Green Energy's Q2 profit rises 25% on new projects

Major capacity ramp-up underway

By September 2025, Adani Green had ramped up its renewable capacity to 16.7GW, making it India's largest clean energy operator.

In just six months, they added almost three-quarters of last year's entire capacity increase and delivered nearly 20 billion units of green power.

Looking forward, CEO Ashish Khanna says the company is aiming for a massive 50GW by 2030—with major progress already underway at their huge Khavda plant.