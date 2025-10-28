Adani Green Energy's Q2 profit rises 25% on new projects
Adani Green Energy just posted a 25% jump in profit for July-September 2025, hitting ₹644 crore—even though its total income actually dipped by over 4%.
This boost came mostly from a strong 20% rise in power supply revenues, thanks to new green energy projects and the deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies, especially in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Major capacity ramp-up underway
By September 2025, Adani Green had ramped up its renewable capacity to 16.7GW, making it India's largest clean energy operator.
In just six months, they added almost three-quarters of last year's entire capacity increase and delivered nearly 20 billion units of green power.
Looking forward, CEO Ashish Khanna says the company is aiming for a massive 50GW by 2030—with major progress already underway at their huge Khavda plant.