Shree Cement's profit nearly triples in Q2
Business
Shree Cement just posted a huge jump in profit for July-September 2025, hitting ₹277 crore—almost three times what it made a year ago.
Revenue also rose 15.5% to ₹4,303 crore, with more people buying and premium products doing well.
Premium products help boost revenue
Still, sales volume grew nearly 7% over last year, and premium cement now makes up over a fifth of their trade.
Sustainability and expansion are key focus areas
Shree Cement is pushing hard on sustainability—over 63% of its power use came from green sources in early FY26, one of the highest rates in India's cement industry.
The company's also expanding fast with new projects in Rajasthan.
Even so, shares closed slightly down at ₹28,534.50.