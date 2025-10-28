Shree Cement's profit nearly triples in Q2

Still, sales volume grew nearly 7% over last year, and premium cement now makes up over a fifth of their trade.

Sustainability and expansion are key focus areas

Shree Cement is pushing hard on sustainability—over 63% of its power use came from green sources in early FY26, one of the highest rates in India's cement industry.

The company's also expanding fast with new projects in Rajasthan.

Even so, shares closed slightly down at ₹28,534.50.