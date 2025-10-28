Market check: Tata Capital's shares hover just above issue price Business Oct 28, 2025

Tata Capital hit the stock market on October 13. Shares closed at ₹330.60 on October 28—just above the ₹326 issue price—after a pretty steady first couple of weeks.

Investors have been cautious, mostly because of the stock's premium valuation.

Analysts say Tata Capital will need to keep up strong financial performance for its shares to really take off.