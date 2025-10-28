India's industrial output rises 4% in September
India's industrial production stayed on track with a 4% year-on-year rise in September 2025, thanks mostly to strong manufacturing numbers.
Manufacturing output jumped by 4.8%, with electrical equipment leading the way—up a huge 28.7%.
Motor vehicles and basic metals also posted double-digit growth, helping balance out slower mining and electricity sectors.
Highlights of IIP data
Infrastructure goods saw a solid boost of 10.5%, and consumer durables (think appliances and gadgets) rose by 10.2%.
Consumer non-durables, like everyday essentials, dipped by 2.9%, but that's actually better than last month's bigger drop.
Mining slipped slightly after earlier gains, while electricity growth cooled off compared to August.
Overall, it's a mixed bag but shows steady progress in key sectors.