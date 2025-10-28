India's industrial output rises 4% in September

Highlights of IIP data

Infrastructure goods saw a solid boost of 10.5%, and consumer durables (think appliances and gadgets) rose by 10.2%.

Consumer non-durables, like everyday essentials, dipped by 2.9%, but that's actually better than last month's bigger drop.

Mining slipped slightly after earlier gains, while electricity growth cooled off compared to August.

Overall, it's a mixed bag but shows steady progress in key sectors.