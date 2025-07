Adani Green Energy's stock jumps after strong quarterly results

Adani Green isn't just making more money—it's growing fast in renewable energy. Revenue shot up 29%, mainly thanks to higher power supply sales.

The company added big renewable energy capacity—up 45% year-on-year to 15.8 GW, with energy sales jumping by 42%.

In just one quarter, they sold more power than they did in all of FY22, keeping Adani Green firmly at the top as India's largest pure-play renewable energy producer.