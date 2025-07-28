Wipro invests ₹500cr to make electronic materials in Karnataka
Wipro is setting up a new division called Wipro Electronic Materials, investing ₹500 crore to make Copper Clad Laminates (CCLs) in Karnataka.
This move will create about 350 jobs and aims to produce over six million CCL sheets every year—helping India rely less on imports for this key part used in Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).
CCLs' role in modern technology
CCLs are essential for things like smartphones, cars, industrial tech, and even AI hardware.
By making them locally, Wipro hopes to strengthen India's electronics supply chain and help local manufacturers compete globally.
Plant brings India closer to self-sufficiency in electronic materials
Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, highlighted the significance of this development for the industry.
He said the new plant supports fast-growing tech sectors and brings India closer to its goal of being self-sufficient in advanced electronic materials—with support from the Karnataka government and MeitY.