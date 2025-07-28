Wipro invests ₹500cr to make electronic materials in Karnataka Business Jul 28, 2025

Wipro is setting up a new division called Wipro Electronic Materials, investing ₹500 crore to make Copper Clad Laminates (CCLs) in Karnataka.

This move will create about 350 jobs and aims to produce over six million CCL sheets every year—helping India rely less on imports for this key part used in Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).