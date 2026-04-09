Adani Green teams with Minerva Holding for Indian renewable projects
Business
Adani Green Energy and UAE-based Minerva Holding are joining forces to build new renewable energy projects across India.
Their joint venture aims to boost the country's clean energy capacity, with both companies bringing their expertise to the table.
Adani Green up to 20% stake
Adani will pick up up to 20% stake in Minerva Renewables, but most of the decision-making power stays with the UAE partner:
Minerva gets up to four board seats while Adani gets one.