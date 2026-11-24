Adani Group announces over $120B infrastructure and data centers plan
Adani Group just announced a massive more than $120 billion investment over the next 5 to 6 years, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and building out data centers.
The move was revealed at their annual investor conference and shows it is aiming for big growth while keeping its finances in check.
It wants to keep debt manageable as it expands.
Adani Group 5GW data-centers by 2035
A big part of the plan is boosting its data center capacity to 5 gigawatts by 2035, signaling serious tech ambitions.
Most of its current $43.2 billion debt is long-term, so no sudden payback panic, with nearly half funded by Indian banks.
Plus, Adani expects to generate about $120 billion from its own operations over the decade, enough to fuel these bold plans without overreaching.