Adani Group bets big on Maharashtra with $66B investment

The plan includes redevelopment of Dharavi—Asia's biggest slum—into a modern district. There's also the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (already up and running since December), plus massive green data centers, hydropower projects, coal gasification plants, and even semiconductor factories.

Why does it matter?

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the investment, saying that without investment, jobs will not be created for our youth.

Pranav Adani outlined the scale, sectoral spread and planned timeline for the projects.

If you care about how cities evolve—and where future jobs might pop up—this is one to watch.