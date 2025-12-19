Adani Group eyes 1st nuclear power project in Uttar Pradesh

This would be a public-private partnership: NPCIL would run the plant and BARC would design the reactors. The site isn't locked in yet since they need a river nearby for cooling. If all goes well, Adani could get things running within five to six years after approval.

Why now? India just opened up nuclear to private players

India finally let private companies into the nuclear sector recently, unlocking $214 billion worth of investment opportunities and launching a major push for SMR research.

With only about 3% of India's electricity coming from nuclear right now—and a huge national goal of hitting 100 GW by 2047—Adani's move could help shape how India powers up for the future.

Other big names like Tata and Reliance are also jockeying for access to this sector.