Adani Group, IHC invest $11.5B in Odisha aluminum plant

India produced 4.2Mt, needed 5.5Mt

India uses more aluminum than it makes: in FY25 (financial year 2024-25), India produced 4.2 million tons and consumed 5.5 million tons, so imports filled the gap.

With demand expected to rise by FY47 (financial year 2046-47, i.e., by 2047), this investment could help India grab a bigger slice of the global market and cut back on imports.

Plus, it's the largest foreign direct investment ever in India's metals sector, a big deal for jobs and industry growth!