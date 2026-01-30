Adani Group is gearing up for a $10 billion local debt push Business Jan 30, 2026

Adani Group just raised $2 billion in local funding in 2025—a massive jump from about a year earlier—and now aims to scale that up to $10 billion over the next three years.

This funding drive will help fuel their ambitious $100 billion spending plan across sectors like ports, power, and green energy.

Adani Power also secured ₹7,500 crore in late January 2026, with support from a range of state-run and private lenders.