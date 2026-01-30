Adani Group is gearing up for a $10 billion local debt push
Adani Group just raised $2 billion in local funding in 2025—a massive jump from about a year earlier—and now aims to scale that up to $10 billion over the next three years.
This funding drive will help fuel their ambitious $100 billion spending plan across sectors like ports, power, and green energy.
Adani Power also secured ₹7,500 crore in late January 2026, with support from a range of state-run and private lenders.
How they're making it happen
Adani is shifting its borrowing strategy—moving from traditional bank loans to longer-term capital markets as things stabilize.
Local debt now makes up half of their total borrowings (up from about 30% two years ago), showing growing confidence at home.
This signals they're managing growth without letting debt get out of hand.