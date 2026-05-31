Adani says legal challenges in the US are now over

Billionaire Gautam Adani has announced that the Adani Group has moved past its legal challenges in the United States. In his annual letter to shareholders, he said the conglomerate is now focusing on investments in energy, transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. This comes amid rising demand for artificial intelligence-led growth. "The matters related to our US legal proceedings are now behind us thereby allowing us to focus with renewed confidence and belief on the next phase of growth," he said.

Resilience What did Adani say? Despite facing intense scrutiny over the past year, Adani stressed that the group remained committed to its expansion plans. He emphasized that their progress was not hindered by external noise or challenges but driven by a clear purpose. "Not the noise that surrounds us, but the strength of our response. Not the intensity of the challenge, but the clarity of our purpose," he said in his letter.

Future plans Infrastructure and intelligence to drive future growth Adani outlined a strategy focused on two converging growth drivers: infrastructure and intelligence. He said the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence will require huge investments in power generation, transmission networks, data centers, and logistics infrastructure. "Before AI can think, energy must flow," he said while reiterating his belief that future technological leadership will depend as much on physical infrastructure as software and digital innovation.

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Growth milestones Major investments in energy, transport, logistics The Adani Group revealed it invested over ₹1.5 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, one of its largest annual capital expenditure programs. This was done across renewable energy, transmission, ports, airports, data centers and manufacturing operations. Key milestones included adding 5.1GW of renewable energy capacity to Adani Green's operational portfolio (now over 19GW) and commissioning a 5MW green hydrogen pilot project by Adani New Industries.

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