Adani Group shares see rebound after SEBI clears Hindenburg allegations
Business
Adani Group shares experienced volatility on Tuesday—after opening lower due to profit-taking (with Adani Power sliding over 5% following a big rally), some stocks attempted to recover, with Adani Enterprise briefly moving into positive territory.
Positive momentum for Adani stocks
This rebound comes right after SEBI cleared old allegations against Adani from the Hindenburg saga, giving investors a confidence boost.
Big names like Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are now bullish on Adani Power and Adani Green Energy, setting upbeat price targets.
Trading volumes also spiked, showing renewed interest as Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed this fresh start for the group.