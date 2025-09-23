AI and H-1B visa costs trigger tech layoffs

How the big names are trimming teams

Microsoft has cut over 15,000 jobs to help fund its massive $80 billion push into AI.

Intel is slashing about 24,000 to 25,000 roles worldwide (including more than 5,500 in the US).

Oracle trimmed at least 254 jobs in San Francisco with more cuts abroad.

Salesforce dropped 4,000 support roles as AI now handles a million customer chats each month.

Google also laid off over 200 contract workers who helped train its AI.