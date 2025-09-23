Godrej Interio rebrands to 'Interio by Godrej,' sets ₹10,000 crore target Business Sep 23, 2025

Godrej Interio is now "Interio by Godrej," rolling out a new name and logo to connect with younger shoppers.

Backed by a ₹50 crore campaign, this rebrand is all about moving from just functional furniture to stylish, design-focused pieces.

The goal? Double revenue to ₹10,000 crore by 2029 and stand out in India's booming furniture market.