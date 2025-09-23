Next Article
Godrej Interio rebrands to 'Interio by Godrej,' sets ₹10,000 crore target
Business
Godrej Interio is now "Interio by Godrej," rolling out a new name and logo to connect with younger shoppers.
Backed by a ₹50 crore campaign, this rebrand is all about moving from just functional furniture to stylish, design-focused pieces.
The goal? Double revenue to ₹10,000 crore by 2029 and stand out in India's booming furniture market.
Interio by Godrej aims to increase online sales share
Interio by Godrej wants to grow from 1,000 to 1,500 stores by 2029 and boost its online sales share to 20-22%.
They're investing in AI for personalized shopping and digital tools for better customer engagement—taking on big names like IKEA and Pepperfry.
Meeting expectations for quick delivery and competitive prices is a key challenge, as young customers increasingly demand these features.