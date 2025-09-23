To meet AI demand, $2 trillion investment needed annually: Report
A fresh Bain & Company report (out today) says the world will need to spend about $2 trillion every year by 2030 just to keep up with our growing appetite for AI.
Even with all the savings that AI brings, there's still an $800 billion gap to fill—showing just how big a deal AI is becoming for economies everywhere.
US to consume half of global AI computing power by 2030
The US alone is expected to use half of all global AI computing power by 2030, which means companies need to invest heavily—think $500 billion in capital expenditures—to meet AI demand.
David Crawford from Bain points out that demand is moving faster than chip tech can keep up.
Meanwhile, countries are scrambling for their own "sovereign AI," making tech supply chains more fragmented and turning AI into a national security priority.