To meet AI demand, $2 trillion investment needed annually: Report Business Sep 23, 2025

A fresh Bain & Company report (out today) says the world will need to spend about $2 trillion every year by 2030 just to keep up with our growing appetite for AI.

Even with all the savings that AI brings, there's still an $800 billion gap to fill—showing just how big a deal AI is becoming for economies everywhere.