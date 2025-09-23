Swiss AI startup Giotto.ai seeks $200 million funding at $1B valuation Business Sep 23, 2025

Swiss AI startup Giotto.ai is hoping to raise over $200 million, aiming for a $1 billion valuation.

Based in Lausanne and founded in 2017, the company wants to use the funds to boost its research, build prototypes for businesses and governments, and share some of its tech as open-source.

This move is part of Europe's push to cultivate its homegrown AI leaders outside the race between the US and China and push for digital sovereignty.