AI industry could face $800 billion revenue gap by 2030

AI's global computing needs could hit 200 gigawatts by 2030, with half coming from the US alone. Tech giants plan to ramp up their combined annual spending on AI to more than $500 billion by the early 2030s, but turning those investments into real profits is proving tough. This mismatch is raising worries about strained supply chains and soaring energy use.

Quantum computing could add $250 billion in value

Bain also sees quantum computing possibly adding $250 billion in value across industries like finance and pharma within 10 years.

Humanoid robots, though, are still early-stage—they need lots of human help before they can really take off.

All this shows just how many hurdles remain for AI to become both useful and profitable at scale.