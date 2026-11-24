Adani Group signed a $1 billion, 3-year deal with Attero about three months ago to supply copper anodes for its Kutch Copper smelter in Gujarat.

With Attero delivering 2,000 metric tons every month, sourced from recycled e-waste, this move is set to reduce the smelter's reliance on imports by about 5% and give a real push to Adani's expansion plans.