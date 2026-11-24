Adani Group signs $1 billion Attero deal for Kutch smelter
Adani Group signed a $1 billion, 3-year deal with Attero about three months ago to supply copper anodes for its Kutch Copper smelter in Gujarat.
With Attero delivering 2,000 metric tons every month, sourced from recycled e-waste, this move is set to reduce the smelter's reliance on imports by about 5% and give a real push to Adani's expansion plans.
Adani plans to double Kutch capacity
Adani wants to double Kutch Copper's capacity, aiming to make it the world's biggest single-location copper smelter.
Even though India can refine up to 1.3 million tons of copper a year, some processors run below capacity, so we still import a lot.
By teaming up with Attero (which recycles old electronics), Adani is not just securing local supply but also making things a bit greener.