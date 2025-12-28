Adani to invest ₹1.8L crore in defense manufacturing in 2026

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest ₹1.8 lakh crore in defense manufacturing next year. The investment will focus on enhancing capabilities in unmanned and autonomous systems, as well as advanced guided weapons. This move is part of the company's strategy to play a stealth anchor role in India's future warfare capabilities, PTI reported citing sources.

Strategic shift Adani Defence & Aerospace's transition and future plans In 2025, Adani Defence & Aerospace moved from long-term planning to rapid deployment. Some of its military hardware was used in Operation Sindoor. The company plans to invest in unmanned and autonomous systems, advanced guided weapons, sensors and electronics next year. It also aims to enhance AI-enabled multi-domain operations and expand maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) as well as training infrastructure.

Milestones Adani Defence's achievements Adani Defence & Aerospace has become India's largest integrated private-sector defense player. The company has capabilities in unmanned aerial and underwater systems, counter-UAS solutions, guided weapons, loitering munitions, small arms and ammunition. It also provides aircraft MRO services and simulator-driven training. In 2025, its Drishti 10 UAVs were inducted into the Indian Navy and Army for long-endurance ISR missions.

Technological advancements Counter-drone systems and missile system achieve deployment readiness Adani's counter-drone systems have successfully passed trials by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The firm's Agnikaa loitering munitions demonstrated endurance against electronic warfare while its ARKA MANPADS - a shoulder-fired missile system, achieved tri-service deployment readiness within a short time. These developments highlight Adani's commitment to advancing India's defense capabilities through innovative technology.