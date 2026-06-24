Adani Group unveils Adani Atomic Energy to build 10 GW
Business
Adani Group just announced they are investing in nuclear energy, aiming to build a 10 GW capacity by 2035 through their new Adani Atomic Energy arm.
This move was revealed at their FY26 AGM and marks a big step toward cleaner power and tech innovation.
Adani teams with Google in Visakhapatnam
The group has ambitious plans, including teaming up with Google for a gigawatt-scale project in Visakhapatnam and targeting a 3 GW data center platform by 2030.
Financially, they saw revenue jump to ₹2.92 lakh crore this year, with profits up 14%.
Plus, their Navi Mumbai International Airport, built in just over four years, shows how serious they are about boosting India's infrastructure and connectivity.