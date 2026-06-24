Adani Group unveils Adani Atomic Energy to build 10 GW

Adani teams with Google in Visakhapatnam

The group has ambitious plans, including teaming up with Google for a gigawatt-scale project in Visakhapatnam and targeting a 3 GW data center platform by 2030.

Financially, they saw revenue jump to ₹2.92 lakh crore this year, with profits up 14%.

Plus, their Navi Mumbai International Airport, built in just over four years, shows how serious they are about boosting India's infrastructure and connectivity.