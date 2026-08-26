Adani Group's Cemindia to raise ₹5000cr via share sale
Business
Adani Group's Cemindia Projects Ltd. is gearing up to raise ₹5,000 crore (about $524 million) by selling shares to big investors.
They've brought in ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets to help with the process, and talks are already underway with potential buyers.
Cemindia board approved fundraising July 23
Cemindia's board gave the green light for this move back on July 23, but the final details are still being sorted out.
Cemindia focuses on heavy civil, infrastructure, and engineering, procurement and construction projects in India.