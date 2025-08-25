Adani Group's debt: Half now from Indian banks

Adani's move shows growing trust in local lenders

Adani's move shows growing trust in local lenders, especially as public sector banks and NBFCs have boosted their support.

The group is also sitting on ₹60,000 crore in cash reserves—about a quarter of its debt—which helps keep things steady.

With record profits this year and new loans for airports and ports, Adani seems focused on balancing growth while keeping finances under control.