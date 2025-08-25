Next Article
Adani Group's debt: Half now from Indian banks
Adani Group now gets half its massive ₹2.6 lakh crore debt from Indian banks and financial institutions—up from 40% just a year ago.
This shift comes as the group's total debt jumped 20% in the 12 months leading up to June 2025, with rupee loans now matching dollar borrowings.
Adani's move shows growing trust in local lenders
Adani's move shows growing trust in local lenders, especially as public sector banks and NBFCs have boosted their support.
The group is also sitting on ₹60,000 crore in cash reserves—about a quarter of its debt—which helps keep things steady.
With record profits this year and new loans for airports and ports, Adani seems focused on balancing growth while keeping finances under control.