This new design means bigger turbines and more green energy, helping India rely less on fossil fuels.

Adani Wind is looking to grow beyond its current 2.25-gigawatt capacity, with the MWL160-5.2 MW platform having already crossed 2 gigawatts of installations at Khavda in Gujarat and developed in partnership with German technology company W2E.

The company is now among BloombergNEF's global top 15 turbine makers for 2025, showing just how fast it's becoming a major player in the renewable energy scene.