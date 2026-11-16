Adani New Industries starts India's longest 91.2-meter blades at Mundra
Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL) has started making 91.2-meter wind turbine blades at its Mundra plant in Gujarat, India's longest onshore wind turbine blades.
These giant blades, certified by Germany's WindGuard, are a big step for the country's clean energy push and will help capture more wind power even in areas with lower wind speeds.
Adani Wind's MWL160 tops 2GW installations
This new design means bigger turbines and more green energy, helping India rely less on fossil fuels.
Adani Wind is looking to grow beyond its current 2.25-gigawatt capacity, with the MWL160-5.2 MW platform having already crossed 2 gigawatts of installations at Khavda in Gujarat and developed in partnership with German technology company W2E.
The company is now among BloombergNEF's global top 15 turbine makers for 2025, showing just how fast it's becoming a major player in the renewable energy scene.