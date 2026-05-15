Adani Power 4.3L/cr overtakes NTPC as India's most valuable producer
Business
Adani Power just became the most valuable power producer in India, moving past government-owned NTPC.
Adani Power's market value now stands at ₹4.3 lakh crore, compared to NTPC's ₹3.8 lakh crore, a big leap driven by a 57% rise in Adani's valuation this year, while NTPC grew by just over 20%.
West Asia war raises power demand
The ongoing war in West Asia has pushed up demand for traditional power, giving companies like Adani a boost: its valuation soared 50% since February, while NTPC saw only a modest 4% growth.
Together with its other energy firms, the Adani Group is now worth more than all other private power companies combined, making its dominance in India's energy sector pretty clear.