Adani Power invests $3 billion in Bihar plant

The plant will create thousands of jobs

The company is putting $3 billion into this ultra-supercritical plant, which will have three units and source coal under India's SHAKTI Policy.

Construction is set to create up to 12,000 jobs, with around 3,000 permanent roles once things are running—plus it should be up and running within five years.

Once online, this plant will add to Adani Power's already huge capacity across India.