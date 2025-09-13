Next Article
Adani Power invests $3 billion in Bihar plant
Adani Power, India's biggest private thermal power company, has signed a 25-year deal to supply 2,400 MW of electricity to Bihar from a brand-new plant coming up in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur.
This project follows their win for the most competitive rate in August and aims to boost reliable power for the state.
The plant will create thousands of jobs
The company is putting $3 billion into this ultra-supercritical plant, which will have three units and source coal under India's SHAKTI Policy.
Construction is set to create up to 12,000 jobs, with around 3,000 permanent roles once things are running—plus it should be up and running within five years.
Once online, this plant will add to Adani Power's already huge capacity across India.