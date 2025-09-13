Next Article
Air India Express offers up to 25% off on tickets
Air India Express is making festive travel a bit easier on the wallet, offering up to 25% off on select domestic and international routes.
The sale is live now on their website and app, aiming to attract travelers during the festive season, which includes peak dates like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Diwali, and Christmas—just when ticket prices usually soar.
Perks for loyalty program members
If you're part of the airline's loyalty program, there are extra treats: discounted meals, priority check-in, more baggage allowance, and preferred seats.
With airlines across India dropping deals to meet huge festival demand, this move aims to keep regular flyers happy and attract more travelers looking for value.