Air India Express offers up to 25% off on tickets Business Sep 13, 2025

Air India Express is making festive travel a bit easier on the wallet, offering up to 25% off on select domestic and international routes.

The sale is live now on their website and app, aiming to attract travelers during the festive season, which includes peak dates like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Diwali, and Christmas—just when ticket prices usually soar.