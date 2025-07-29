Next Article
Adani Power plans stock split, shares rise 3.2%
Adani Power is planning its first stock split, with the board set to discuss the idea on August 1, 2025.
If approved, each share (currently worth ₹10) would be divided into smaller units—basically making it easier and cheaper for people to buy in and trade.
Stock price sur BSE
News of the possible split sent Adani Power's stock up by 3.2% to ₹589, though that's still below its peak in 2025.
Investors seem upbeat about the move, hoping it'll boost trading and make shares more accessible for everyone.
All eyes are now on the board meeting for a final call.
