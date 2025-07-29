Tax refund in hours? How tech is changing the game Business Jul 29, 2025

Filing your taxes just got a lot less stressful—many people are now seeing their income tax refunds land in their bank accounts just hours after submitting returns online for 2025-26.

One filer, Arun Prakash from Noida, got his refund only four hours after hitting submit.

Compare that to the old days when waiting over three months was normal.